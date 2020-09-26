She dated another man, aborted his pregnancy after I lost my bank job —Husband

A woman, Omotayo Ayodele, has given constant hunger and constant battery as her reasons for wanting to divorce her husband, Isaac Ayodele.

Omotayo who dragged, Isaac Ayodele to court stated that she had never known a good life since she got married to her husband 21 years ago.

According to her, Isaac hardly gives money for food, while he also fails to pay the rent. She added that she was forced to handover two out their five children to her relatives to care for when it became obvious they were going to die of hunger.

The plaintiff stated that all the defendant knew to do was to raise dust over trivial issues and beat her blue black.

Isaac who initially refused that his wife divorced him later acceded to her plea.

The defendant denied all the allegations brought against him, stating that his wife changed towards him the moment he lost his job in the bank.

He explained that she became defiant and started dating another man whose pregnancy she aborted.

The court president, Chief Ademola Odunade, giving his judgment ruled that their union be terminated.

He granted custody of their three children to the plaintiff and asked the defendant to give the plaintiff N15,000 every month for their feeding.

He was also ordered to be responsible for their education and healthcare.

Both were advised to maintain peace.

“My husband places no value on me. He beats me at every given opportunity. He starves me and our children on daily basis and in addition to this descend on me with punches.

“From the outset of our marriage, any time he gives me feeding allowance, he will not give a dime more to meet other needs in the home.

“He refused that I work and this I was vehemently opposed to. I went against his will to take up a job as a housemaid when the children and I were dying of hunger.

“Things got worse when he lost his job. We therefore couldn’t pay the rent.

“Our landlord dragged us to court and our property was thrown out of our apartment.

“My lord, it was my brother who came to our rescue by paying the rent of a new accommodation we got.

“My family members raised a sum on my behalf and this I used in buying some goods which I hawked at the motor park. It was hard expanding the business because the whole family fed from the proceeds.

“We were again thrown out of our apartment for failure to pay our rent. We abandoned quite a number of our property in this house because we didn’t have money to charter a vehicle to move them.

I decided to use the N60,000 loan I took from a microfinance bank to pay the rent of a new apartment we got so that we would not sleep outside in the cold.

“I asked that my husband make a refund of N30,000 to me out of the N60, 000 but he refused.

“He told me he is a male and that he could sleep anywhere.

“I helped him in buying a motorcycle on hire purchase and stood as his guarantor. The plan was that he used it for commercial purpose but he ran away with it. I was arrested and locked up in the cell for days but was later released when he was apprehended by the police.

“My lord, I can’t continue in my marriage with Isaac. I want a better life for myself and our children. I also fear that he might beat me to death one day.

“I, therefore,appeal to this honourable court to end our relationship and grant me custody of our children.

“I also pray the court to restrain him from coming to harass me in my place of residence or work place,” she begged the court.

The defendant in his evidence explained that: “I told Omotayo when we got married that I want her to work near home so as to be able to monitor our children. I never denied her the opportunity to work.

“I have always valued my family and made the welfare of our children especially a priority.

“I was working in the bank when we got married and I enrolled all our children in a private school. But things took a new turn when I lost my job,” he stated.

He went on:“Omotayo told me she wanted to sell at the motor park and I expressed my displeasure at this because a motor park is not a decent environment to be found in.

“I got a temporary employment at Sagamu and travelled to work. On my return, I discovered she had started selling at the park.

“Omotayo despite knowing that I was uncomfortable with the step she took decided to return home late. The earliest time Omotayo returned home was 10:00 p.m. I warned her against this but she refused to change.

“She left our children to fate. By the time she returned home after the day’s business, our children would have been in bed snoring. Many times they did go to bed hungry.

“I got mad with her one night and beat her to a pulp.

“I later suspected Omotayo was having an affair because she was always receiving calls late in the night and she would hide to pick them.

“I told her family members my observation but she failed to change despite admonishing her.

“Omotayo gradually changed in the home and started living a careless lifestyle.

“I once went through her phone while she was sleeping and realised there was a particular person always calling in the night. I read the SMS messages they were exchanging and came to the understanding that they were lovers. I, therefore, saved his number.

“Omotayo took laws into her hands and went as far as taking two of our children to her relatives to live with without my knowledge or consent.

“My lord, my wife was impregnated by her lover and she aborted it. I was informed she was sick and admitted in the hospital. I spoke with the doctor attending to her and he explained to me that she just had an abortion.

“Angry and frustrated, I beat the hell out of her after she was discharged and returned home,” he added.

“It is true she helped me in buying a motorcycle through hire purchase for commercial purpose, but I later discovered that the man she took me to was the same man who was always calling her and whose number I saved.

“My lord, she lied that I ran away with the cycle. Her lover got me arrested and locked up in cell for beating her after she had the abortion.

“My brother came to my aid by paying N60,000 out of the balance of the purchase, but the motorcycle was at the end of the day taken from me.

“My life has remained insecure after this. Omotayo’s lover once sent more than 20 thugs after me. At another time, I was attacked and stoned. The stones hit me on the head in four different places. I had deep cuts and bled profusely.

“Now I receive threat calls from Omotayo’s lover demanding that I leave her because she’s his wife,” he concluded.

