Is this asthma?

By Dr. Wale Okediran
My baby who is just about 6 months old has been wheezing for some time. I want to know if this is asthma or not since I also had asthma as a child.

Beatrice (by SMS)

 

A baby with asthma might wheeze, cough, and breathe fast. Asthma is a chronic condition that causes airway inflammation and sensitivity to inhaled irritants. About half of all children with asthma show some signs of the condition before they reach the age of 5 years. But not all babies with asthma-like symptoms go on to have asthma later in life. Asthma-like symptoms can be difficult to recognize in babies. They can resemble signs of other issues, including other respiratory illnesses. Diagnosing asthma in babies can be challenging. A doctor cannot use the typical lung function tests because babies cannot exhale or inhale on command. Asthma is a chronic condition with no cure. However, many babies with asthma-like symptoms, such as wheezing, do not go on to have asthma later in life. A doctor may also recommend reducing the baby’s exposure to allergens that commonly trigger asthma symptoms. Examples include smoke, pet dander, pollen, and dust mites.

 

