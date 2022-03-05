Is napping good for my health?

I am a 45 -year old business man who believes in a regular afternoon nap of about 30 minutes. However, some of my friends are of the opinion that napping has no health values and that it is a sign of laziness. Kindly advise

Adewale (by SMS)

Recent studies by experts have confirmed that napping two or three times a week might be good for your heart health. It is believed that as long as a person doesn’t have issues with sleeping at night, there’s nothing wrong with napping. Many experts recommend that people nap between 20 to 30 minutes or extend the nap to 90 minutes. That being said, quality night sleep has been recommended to be far better than afternoon napping.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“It is gladdening that only six months after that memorable event, the Minister of Interior is back in Enugu to perform another significant and symbolic ceremony. This time, the Minister accompanied by the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, is in the Coal City to unveil the enhanced E-Passport and Commission the Passport Production Centre for the South East situated in Enugu within this Complex.”

Speaking also, the Acting Comptroller General enthused that the people of the South East can now rejoice, pointing out that it was not that his Service oblivious of the suffering of the people but that time and resources had not permitted earlier action.

He commended Gov Ugwuanyi for his support and assistance to the State Command that had culminated in the realization of the project.

Responding, Aregbesola showered encomium on Ugwuanyi who he described as his good friend and one who has been of immense assistance to the Immigration Service in Enugu state.

The minister said not only does South East have a passport production centre within reach but also that the people now have access to an array of choices of the enhanced E-Passport that will aid their globe-trotting disposition.