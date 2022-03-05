Ivermectin and covid infection

Many of my friends including those in the Medical Profession have given Ivermectin tablets a lot of praise as a wonderful drug for the prevention and treatment of COVID infection. This is against contrary claims by some scientists. Kindly advise.

Nicholas (by SMS)

It is true that Ivermectin tablets have been rated as a good drug to prevent COVID infection as well as in the treatment of the early stages of the infection by those who have used the drug. However, scientists are still divided on this claim due to insufficient evidence from research. Since COVID is a relatively new infection, it may take some time to fully understand everything about the infection. It will therefore be more practical to do everything to avoid catching the infection than relying on any drug alone. Social distancing, use of facemasks, frequent hand washing as well as vaccination will be my areas of advise.

“It is gladdening that only six months after that memorable event, the Minister of Interior is back in Enugu to perform another significant and symbolic ceremony. This time, the Minister accompanied by the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, is in the Coal City to unveil the enhanced E-Passport and Commission the Passport Production Centre for the South East situated in Enugu within this Complex.”

Speaking also, the Acting Comptroller General enthused that the people of the South East can now rejoice, pointing out that it was not that his Service oblivious of the suffering of the people but that time and resources had not permitted earlier action.

He commended Gov Ugwuanyi for his support and assistance to the State Command that had culminated in the realization of the project.

Responding, Aregbesola showered encomium on Ugwuanyi who he described as his good friend and one who has been of immense assistance to the Immigration Service in Enugu state.

The minister said not only does South East have a passport production centre within reach but also that the people now have access to an array of choices of the enhanced E-Passport that will aid their globe-trotting disposition.