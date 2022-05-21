IPOB charges Kumuyi, CAN not to ignore advice on security

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on pastor William Kumuyi of the Deeper Life Bible Church and the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) never to ignore their advice on security situation in the Eastern region.

IPOB gave the charge in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki at the weekend.

Powerful then urged them to take the advice seriously.

According to him, if they ignore the advice and anything untoward happens to anyone in the said crusade, Kumuyi will be held responsible.

The statement further reads “We are the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by our great liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu. IPOB wants to be clear in its position; we are not exaggerating over the security situations within the Eastern region of Nigeria.

“We maintain our sincere advice to pastor William Kumuyi of Deeper Life Ministry on his planned crusade in Aba. This advice must be taken seriously and not ignored because if anything untoward happens to anyone in the said crusade, we will hold him responsible.





“CAN must understand that they have not met the expectations of their members and the Christian community in Nigeria.

“It is unbelievable that the Christian Association of Nigeria would not summon the courage to fight for their members when Muslims and its security men attack and murder their members.

They should however understand that IPOB will not fold its hands and watch our people deliberately put in harm ways and slaughtered because of crusade, when they know that politicians will employ their local thugs to slaughter people and tag it that IPOB was responsible for such attack.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria should rather appreciate the genuine advice from IPOB and ESN members for giving pastor Kumuyi a security intel because we are here on the ground in Biafraland. Is CAN saying that insecurity cannot only be curbed with prayers? Security intel and strategy are what is required in a situation as this which is what we are applying now by advising Kumuyi and his deeper life ministry. The CAN must understand that IPOB has Judeo-Christians also as family members and it our responsibility to protect from political tugs and criminal elements.

“The Christian association of Nigeria is actually missing in action while hundreds of its members are being massacred daily either by the terrorists or by the Nigerian Security apparatus. Just some days back a suicide bomber detonated his suicide belt in a Christian school killing many school children. Where is CAN and what has been its reaction? IPOB does not have any issues with Kumuyi or other Pastors or men and women of God for that matter, what we are talking about is the security of Biafrans.

“CAN must be firm in defending the interest of Christians at all times because that is one of its core responsibility. It is however sad to watch them keeping quiet when they are expected to speak on behalf Christians. They become mute over the incessant abduction and killing innocent Christians in Nigeria. Most especially the recent murder of Deborah Yakubu in Sokoto State. We want to ask can the Christian Association of Nigeria murder any Muslim in Nigeria without a serious reprisal across the country?

“Criminals in the region attacked INEC, Power Holding company, Schools, burial ceremonies, wedding ceremonies and blame it on peaceful IPOB and no media house or politician and Christian leadership will exonerate us because we are Biafrans, we don’t need crusade this time the security situations is very bad in the region. We won’t allow unnecessary waste of lives in territory again.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…