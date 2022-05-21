Edo 2023: We are set for primaries, says PDP Secretary

•Assures aspirants level playing field

Latest News
By Hendrix Oliomogbe - Benin
Ahead of the nationwide primaries of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) commencing tomorrow, the Edo State Chapter Secretary, Mr Hilary Otsu has assured all the aspirants of their readiness and level playing field for the exercise.

Otsu who spoke weekend in Benin said that the main opposition party was fully prepared for the exercise in the state.

He said that the House of Assembly primary for the 24 constituencies in the state is scheduled to hold at 10 am in the various areas while that of the House of Representatives will hold later in the day.

The scribe who said that he is not envisaging any problem from any quarter however warned trouble makers to keep away from the venue as they will be dealt with.

He disclosed that he had a meeting with the Edo State director of the Department of State Security (DSS) who assured him of adequate security.

Otsu said: “We are ready for the exercise. Everything has been put in place to ensure a successful primary of the PDP in Edo State. There will be a level playing field for all the aspirants. Here in Edo, there are no favourite aspirants. The process will be very transparent. We are set. We have the list of all accredited delegates. Only those who are accredited will be allowed into the different venues.”


The Secretary dismissed reports in some quarters that there’s a crisis in the party following the cold war between Governor Godwin Obaseki and Chief Dan Orbih, the South-South zonal national vice chairman of the party, noting that the relationship between them is cordial.

