Int’l Day of Girl-child: I don’t want girls to go through what I went through ― Soyinka

Author and social worker, Yemisi Soyinka, has given reasons why she wrote her debut young people’s memoir titled ‘Yemisi’s Diary’, which she unveiled on Wednesday, in Ibadan, in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl-child with the theme: ‘Our time is now – our rights, our future’.

Soyinka, who is the founder of the NGO, Save Our Souls Initiative for Adolescent Girls (SOSIAG), and who is passionate about the plight of adolescent girls, stated that she wrote the book to let young people, especially young girls, know more about the challenges associated with being an adolescent and also because she does not want girls to go through what she went through as a teenager.

In her remarks, she appreciated the donors and sponsors of the event for their contributions towards the success of the book and the event.

“The aim of this event is to celebrate and encourage the girl-child who might be going through one challenge or the other to remain focused and rise above the present situation,” she said.

The publisher of the book, Adejoke Oyekan, who was represented by Faith Odu, noted that it was a privilege for her firm, Purplebloom Publishers, to publisher the book.

She stated that the book was not written to decorate shelves and libraries, but to touch hearts with inspiring stories and to give the reader hope.

She added that the book elaborates on the issues faced by the girl-child in society, and also serves as a wake-up call to anyone who has been looking down on themselves or has given in to defeat because of the challenges faced daily in life and in society.

“‘Yemisi’s Diary’ will help you pick and dust yourself and to keep going as the sky is the beginning for you, and you are more than your present status,” she said. “We hope the book will fulfil its purpose.”

The book was reviewed by Fehintola Akinduko, who noted that the book is 56-page narrative non-fiction, based on actual events the author went through from a tender age until her teenage years.

“The message of ‘Yemisi’s Diary’ is this: No matter the challenges life throws at you, you can become a success. It’s your choice,” she said.

Akinduko spoke about the cover and appearance of the book, which she described as simple, colourful, eye-catching, attractive, and well-bound. She added that there is a balance between the quality of the cover and the quality of the content.

In the course of the review, she also spoke on the theme, characters, setting, plot, conflict, point of view, and style of the book.

“Dear girl, I urge you to read ‘Yemisi’s Diary’, but not like any other storybook,” she said. “Read it again and again until you can practically see yourself as the main character overcoming and becoming successful.”

Some female secondary school students from six schools in Ibadan where invited to witness and participate in the event. The schools were Vale College, Anglican Commercial Grammar School, Calvary Heritage School, Lourella Group of Schools, Community High School Ajibode, and Fola Group of Schools





Two students – Anjolaoluwu Oyeniyi from Vale College, and Aluko Wuraola from Fola Mode College – participated in the book reading session.

The panel section was moderated by Titi, and the panelist were the author of the book, Yemisi Soyinka; and psychologist and family counsellor, Kolapo Adekoya. The students in the panel were Sharon Ukoha of Lourella Group of Schools, Orole Olamiposi of Anglican Commercial Grammar School, and Aremu Julianah of Vale College.

The panel discussed issues affecting the girl-child at home and in society, such as: how to handle gender-specific challenges, and how girls/women can be advised if they are facing gender-related problems.

After some spoken-word poetry by Sharon Ukoha, and Empress, the book was unveiled.

