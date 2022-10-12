Gbajabiamila’s wife calls for empowerment of Nigerian women 

The Wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Salamatu Gbajabiamila has said Nigeria cannot achieve the success it desires unless it builds a nation where women are empowered to pursue their highest dreams and reach their maximum potential.

Salamatu stated this at the flag-off of the training scheme at New-Era Girls Secondary School and Clegg’s Girls Grammar School Surulere, Lagos on Tuesday.

She explained that girls across the country must have access to education and healthcare to achieve the desired society, adding that opportunities must be created for women to thrive in politics and commerce.

The Speaker’s wife noted that there is increased recognition that gender equity is not a women’s issue.

“To achieve such a society, we have to make sure that girls across the country have access to education and healthcare.

“We have to create opportunities for women to thrive in politics and commerce. And we must ensure that the laws of our land do not take away the rights of women and girls to participate fully in every sector of our national life.

“Across the country, there is increased recognition that gender equity is not a women’s issue. It is a matter that goes to the heart of who we are as a nation, but more importantly, who we hope to be – a country where peace and justice reign,” she stated.

Speaking also, the National Coordinator of the Gbaja for Tinubu/Shettima Presidency Project 2023, Lukman Oyewole said that 100,000 indigent girls will be trained on making reusable sanitary pads to help bridge the gap of positive social inclusion occasioned by an inability to purchase the orthodox sanitary pad.

Oyewole said the group has selected 100 girls from the two schools for the training and would also donate 1,000 reusable pads to indigent girls across schools in Surulere, Constituency 1.

“With a population of about 21 million girls within the age 0-19 years here in Nigeria, out of a whopping 101 million National Female Population, we have on hand a very potent human capital resource that must be well harnessed with the right education, skills set and moral rectitude to navigate well as a member of the digital generation, thereby helping to build our great nation, Nigeria.

“Yes, there are enormous challenges, but we must be quick to transform these challenges into opportunities that must be well explored to the advantage of these young angels of God.

“We must as a result of urgency and expediency create robust policy shifts, improve Legislation and the right synergy across all relevant stakeholders to ensure a virile girl-child development framework, that will stem the tide of non-education of the girl-child, female genital mutilation, teenage pregnancy, abortion, drugs and substances abuse, domestic violence, human trafficking, prostitution, amongst many other vices and inhibitors,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE