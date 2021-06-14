Insecurity: We need state, local policing to save Nigeria ― Bishop Kuponu

The Diocesan Bishop, Ijebu North, Anglican Communion, Church of Nigeria, The Right Reverend Solomon Kuponu, has urged the federal government to consider the establishment of State, local policing to save the country from the challenge of insecurity.

He, therefore, advised the National Assembly, State Governors and other stakeholders in the affairs of Nigeria to invoke the Doctrine of Necessity, as a matter of urgency to amend the nation’s Constitution to authorize devolving policing.

Kuponu stated this in his Charge to the 1st Session of the 6th Synod of the Diocese with the theme “Extreme cause, Extreme Cost, Jesus to the Rescue,” held at St Paul’s Anglican Church, Ago-Iwoye, on Friday.

The Bishop submitted that the country as of now did not have a responsive government alive to its key responsibilities.

“In 2015, when the present administration presented itself to us as the viable alternative to the then PDP, we all felt we have found the solution to Nigeria’s problems particularly with the ‘Change’ mantra they came with

“The events of the recent times have clearly shown that indeed they gave us to change but not in the direction we were expecting. We see clearly that indeed we got a change.

“A change in lopsided appointments to federal positions, a change that took away our freedom to move freely, a change in a further weakened economy and many more.

“The current security architecture featuring a single centralised policing system has failed; state and local policing must berth to save the country.

“There should be a national consensus on how to effectively tackle insecurity. As the Nigeria Governor’s Forum recommended, criminals must be swiftly apprehended and prosecuted,” he added.

The cleric equally advised the Ogun State Government not to relent on its oars in the fight against crimes and criminalities.

