Oniru honours Saraki’s wife, three foreigners, others with chieftaincy titles

The Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu ‘Gbolahan Lawal, has honoured three foreign nationals and nine other eminent Nigerians with various chieftaincy titles for contributing to the economic development of Nigeria, Lagos and Iruland in particular.

The event, which was also part of a week-long activities marking the first anniversary of the monarch, and a carnival of sort, was graced by dignitaries from across the country, including former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki; the immediate past governor of Kwara State, Alhaji AbdulFatahi Ahmed; Senator representing Kwara North Senatorial District and former governor of the state, Alhaji Shaaba Lafiaji and former governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo.

Others are former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba; former Minister of Youths and Sports, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi; Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Sulu Gambari, represented by Prince Yusuf Gambari; former Minister of Defence (State), Senator Musliu Obanikoro; Senator Ganiyu Solomon (GOS), among others.

Among those conferred with the titles were Mrs Toyin Saraki, wife of the former Senate president, who became the Erelu Bobajiro or Iruland; founder of Choice International Group; Chief Diana Chen; Managing Director of VAVA Group, Ambassador Michael Tawadrous; and his wife, Magy.

The monarch said during the conferment that his kingdom would continue to recognize eminent diplomats, foreign and local investors, who positively contributed to the growth of Iruland in spite of the economic situation in the country.

Oba Gbolahan, who noted that his vision, titled: “Let’s Grow Iruland Together (LEGILT)” was an idea conceived to change the narrative of the kingdom, said one of the objectives of his developmental agenda for Iruland was to ensure that the kingdom evolved into a sustainable city with a special breed of truly resilient people.

Oniru expressed joy that the vision which was a clarion call to all and sundry to work with him in order to grow into one of the most sustainable and desirable communities in Lagos had yielded many positive results and also maintained its alignment with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the Lagos State government.

“This is the beginning. We will strive to ensure that we collectively develop Iru Land. We have come up with a vision: Let’s Grow Iru Land Together which is LEGILT. I believe all my honourary chiefs will collectively support me to redevelop and regenerate Iruland. I know you are capable, you have the wherewithal; I know you can financially do that. Even your contacts alone should be able you do that.

“The essence of this programme is to honour you all and we are not going to stop at that. Whoever is deserving of any honour will be honoured.

“Iru Land is the financial capital of Lagos arguably. If Iru Land is the financial capital of Lagos and Lagos is the financial capital of Nigeria, then invariably, Iru is the financial capital of Nigeria,” Oniru said.

“That is the premise and I want to assure the sons and daughters of Iru Land that I will continue to make myself accessible, I will continue to be humble and I will continue to advise so that collectively, we will get to that promised land,” he added.

