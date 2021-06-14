Plateau killings: Lalong tasks citizens to increase surveillance

Worried by the spate of attack on communities in Plateau State, Governor Simon Lalong, has enjoined the people of the state to increase surveillance and intelligence gathering as well as collaborate with security agencies to foil any attack on their communities.

The Governor who stated this on Monday when he visited the troubled Kuru District of Jos South where 12 persons were killed and five others injured by gunmen strongly condemned the dastardly act as adding the unprovoked and isolated attacks on soft targets must be stopped at all cost, as the Government will never allow few criminal elements to create fear in the hearts of the citizens.

Governor Lalong who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the State Prof. Danladi Atu describing those behind the attacks as cowards who have no courage to face their victims for whatever grievances they might harbour against them.

He said irrespective of the motives behind the killings, the Government is treating it as a purely criminal activity and has directed security agencies to swiftly investigate, pursue, and arrest the perpetrators who must face justice.

Atu who announced a donation by the Government for the treatment of those injured and the burial of the deceased said the Government is injecting more equipment into the security apparatus to enhance their rapid response in crime prevention and investigation.

The Secretary to the Government thereafter held a meeting with the Gwom Rwei Kuru District, Da Patrick Mandung, community and youth leaders as well as the Management Committee Chairman, Jos South Local Government Area, Hon Gideon Dandereng, who all appreciated the Government for its quick intervention and visit, promising to intensify intelligence gathering and fully cooperate with security agencies in unravelling those behind the killings.

They said despite the ugly incident, the spirit of the people will never be broken and their hospitality and tolerance will not change as they remain a peaceful community who embrace all people irrespective of their backgrounds and harbour no grudge against anyone.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.Plateau killing: Lalong tasks citizens to increase surveillance

Plateau killing: Lalong tasks citizens to increase surveillance