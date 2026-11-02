Insecurity: Troops storm kidnappers’ hideout in Kogi forest

Troops of the Nigerian Army, operating under the 21 Battalion Quick Reaction Force (QRF), have stormed a suspected kidnappers’ hideout in Edimogbo Forest, Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State, recovering a substantial cache of ammunition and other items during an offensive operation.

This was contained in a statement made available to defence correspondents in Abuja on Monday by the spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, Col. Appolonia Anele.

According to the statement, the operation followed credible intelligence indicating the presence of suspected kidnappers hiding in the forest.

“Acting swiftly on the information, troops mobilised to locate and neutralise the criminal elements.

“On approaching the hideout, the suspected kidnappers sighted the advancing troops and fired a shot to alert other members of the group before fleeing deeper into the forest.

“The troops immediately pursued the fleeing criminals deep into the forest, but no contact was made.

“The troops, however, destroyed the criminal camp, including all its supporting structures.”

It further explained that items recovered from the hideout included 1,000 rounds of 7.62mm x 54 ammunition, seven bandoliers, two shovels, one hand pump, a mobile phone, a Glo modem, two packets of soap, a jerrycan of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), clothing, pairs of shoes and six daylong motorcycles.

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According to the statement, “exploitation of the general area is still ongoing to track down the fleeing suspects.”

The statement further reaffirmed that the Nigerian Army remained resolute in sustaining offensive operations against criminal elements, particularly kidnappers and other threats to the safety and security of law-abiding citizens.

It also urged members of the public to continue providing credible and timely information to security agencies to support ongoing efforts to rid the country of criminal networks.