NCoS foils indian hemp smuggling attempt at Kano custodial centre

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Kano State Command, has foiled an attempt to smuggle suspected Indian hemp into the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kurmawa, Kano, and arrested a 40-year-old suspect.

The suspect, identified as Nura Mohammed, a resident of Janguza Quarters, Kano, was reportedly apprehended at about 12 noon while allegedly attempting to throw a substance suspected to be Indian hemp into the custodial facility.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSC Musbahu Lawan Knassarawa, officers of the Armed Squad Unit detected the suspicious activity and swiftly arrested the suspect before the substance could gain entry into the facility.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of the Commander of the Armed Squad Unit, Kano, CSC Usman M. Sale.

The Controller of Corrections, Kano State Command, CC Ahmed Yusuf Lakpene, commended the officers for their vigilance, alertness and professionalism in preventing the attempted smuggling.

Lakpene reiterated the command’s zero-tolerance policy towards the introduction of prohibited items into custodial centres.

He also warned members of the public against attempting to smuggle illicit substances or other prohibited materials into correctional facilities.

The statement disclosed that the suspect had been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and necessary action.

The command reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening security across custodial centres in the state to ensure a safe and conducive environment for the reformation and rehabilitation of inmates.