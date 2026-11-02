2027: Atiku only leaves Dubai for Nigeria to contest election – Oshiomhole

Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, has accused the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, of spending most of his time in Dubai and returning to Nigeria mainly when presidential elections approach.
He made the allegation on Monday while speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Calabar, Cross River.
Oshiomhole criticised Atiku for allegedly staying abroad instead of living among Nigerians and experiencing the economic and social challenges they face.
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The senator claimed that Atiku had repeatedly returned to Nigeria shortly before elections to seek the presidency, accusing him of being disconnected from the everyday realities of Nigerians.
He further alleged that the ADC candidate had developed a pattern of living abroad and returning to the country to obtain presidential nomination forms whenever elections approached.
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