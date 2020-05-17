Insecurity: Troops raid militants hideouts in Rivers, kill 2, recover arms and ammunition

The Military High Command on Sunday disclosed that the Troops of 146 Battalion deployed in Bonny Island last week raided and destroyed an identified pirates/militants hideout in Arugbanama Community in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State and killed two of the armed bandits.

This was contained in a statement made available to Tribune Online in Abuja on Sunday by the Coordinator Defence Media Operations DMO Major General John Enenche.

According to the statement, during the operation, the gallant troops exchanged fire with the militants/pirates resulting in the neutralization of 2 of the criminals as well as recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition.

The items recovered from the bandits include one AK 47 Rifle, one Pump Action Rifle, one Pistol, seven AK 47 Rifle magazines, one Pistol magazine, one round of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 102 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 3 rounds of 9mm ball ammunition, one live cartridge, one camouflage uniform, one headgear, one-speed boat and Four 85 Horse Power engines.

It added that similarly, in the early hours of 12 May this year, troops of 3 Battalion (Rear) while on routine patrol arrested a suspected criminal named Stephen Eboje along Warri-Sapele Road in Uvwie LGA of Delta State and recovered one AK 47 Rifle from the suspect.

It stated that while commending the gallant Troops for their resilience, courage and dedication to the noble cause of defending the nation’s Territorial integrity against the criminal elements, the Military High Command charged the general public to continue to provide credible information to Armed Forces of Nigeria on criminality in their environment.

