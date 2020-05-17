Ondo 2020: Oke denies pact with Akeredolu

The governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in 2016 governorship election in Ondo, Chief Olusola Oke, has declared that there was no formal agreement with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, over the forthcoming party’s primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for July.

Oke who was adopted as the choice of the candidate of the factional unity forum of the APC in the state to stop Akeredolu from securing the second term said he never entered any pact with any politician over the primaries.

Speaking through the Head of the Olusola Oke Campaign Organisation, Mr Rotimi Ogunleye, Oke described the allegation of entering into a pact with Akeredolu as being alleged by the deputy Senate leader, Senator Ajayi Boroffice.

Oke who said there was no iota of truth in the allegation made by Boroffice, said the allegations were meant to denigrate his person, saying only God has the power of the promise of the future.

He said he was grounded in the politics of the state and the country, saying he has been a member of House of Representatives and occupied executive and party positions as well as chairman of several federal boards.

Ogunleye stated that “Oke is a man of strong character with a traceable history of loyalty to his commitment. He has never betrayed the struggle of his people ever since he joined politics till date. His word is his bond.

“Let it be known to the respected senator and unsuspecting public therefore that Chief Oke has no pact whatsoever with governor Akeredolu. We consider it a gratuitous insult to input such ungentlemanly conduct to our revered adopted candidate, Chief Olusola Oke, SAN who the senator should have known has outgrown politics of biscuit and butter, fear and mischief.

“Therefore, Chief Oke Campaign Organisation (COCO) hereby advises the public, the Unity Forum leaders and APC members in Ondo state to regard the statement made by Professor Boroffice as a mere political talk that has gone with the surge of that moment of rage.

“We shall continue on the path of genuine reconciliation with those who expressed dissent opinions and also wish to state unequivocally that we shall respect the leaders of APC and we shall not waiver on our commitment to the collective struggle of the Unity Forum. In the same vein, shall also not hesitate to point the attention of the masses to the direction of truth whenever the need arises.”

Boroffice has alleged that there was a pact with Akeredolu and Oke, that Oke would step down one week before APC primary with a promise that Akeredolu will handover to Oke in return after the expiration of his second term tenure.

Boroffice was among APC chieftains in the state that rejected Oke nomination as the consensus aspirant of the unity forum

He has alleged that Oke choice was part of the plot to make Akeredolu get the party’s ticket at the end of the day.

