Kaduna to relax restrictions on Wednesdays, Thursdays

The Kaduna State Government has re-adjusted the two-day window of the restriction of movement order, to allow residents to visit neighbourhood markets to purchase food and other essentials.

A statement by the Managing Director of Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company(KMDMC), Muhammad Hafiz Bayero on Sunday, said that Wednesdays and Thursdays are now the two-day windows which the restriction of movement will be relaxed.

‘’Residents will be free to visit their neighbourhood markets on 20th and 21st May 2020 to purchase food and other essential items. This adjustment means that no market will be open next Saturday,’’ he clarified.

Muhammad emphasised that the temporary neighbourhood markets are to operate from 10 am to 4 pm on the two days on which the restriction of movement is relaxed.

KMDMC appealed “for compliance with this guideline, and other conditions including the need to wear facemasks and submit to temperature checks before entering the markets,’’ he said, adding that social distancing and other public health protocols should be complied with.

The Managing Director promised that KMDMC “will make all the necessary arrangements for the orderly and safe conduct of trading activities at all the designated temporary neighbourhood markets.”

The statement commended the orderly and mature attitude of the traders and customers that are making the neighbourhood markets work as safe spaces forgetting essentials, adding that trading activities went smoothly in 40 of the 46 temporary markets last Saturday.

‘’However, the company warned those traders that are trying to turn the streets near the closed main markets into illegal shops to desist,’’ the statement added.

