Insecurity: Troops of ‘Operations Whirl Stroke’ bust terrorists’ cell, recover explosives, firearms in Nasarawa ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday said that in continuation of aggressive clearance operations aimed at decisively riding the North-Central zone of armed banditry and other forms of criminality, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE have recorded a major success against the criminal elements.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Eneche.

He explained that following aggressive operations at identified bandits’ enclaves, not less than 410 members of the Darul Salam terrorist group, including women and children, surrendered to the troops of operation WHIRL STROKE and other security agencies deployed at Uttu in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. This development took place on 25 August 2020.

He added that troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE while on a robust clearance patrol around Uttu, on Wednesday stormed a Darul Salam terrorists bomb-making factory following actionable technical and human intelligence on the activities of the terrorists in the general area.

According to him, “In the course of the operation, troops recovered several Improvised Explosive Device making materials at the location including two scales, six rocket launcher bombs, one bag of fertilizer, half a bag of gun powder, 10 locally made hand grenades, one Rocket Propelled Grenade bomb fuse, one locally-made rocket launcher, two improvised explosive devices,13 Improvised rocket bombs, among others.

He explained that the camp was subsequently destroyed while troops were equally combing the surrounding forests for fleeing members of the sect.

He added that the Military High Command commended the gallant troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE for their professionalism and dexterity in achieving this notable feat and also urged them to sustain the tempo in the push to decisively curtail the activities of armed bandits and other criminals operating in the North-Central zone.

