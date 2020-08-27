COVID-19: Gombe governor lauds President Buhari on palliatives 

President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended for providing relief materials and palliatives to the people of Gombe State to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other natural disasters on them.

The commendation was made by the Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya while receiving the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farooq who was in the state to deliver food items to the government for onward distribution to the less privileged members of the society late Wednesday evening.

The governor also used the occasion to commend the Minister over her Ministry’s consistent support to Gombe State.

He praised President Buhari for appointing Sadiya Farouq as Humanitarian Affairs minister, saying such a ministry which deals with human needs can only be better managed by a woman.

Inuwa Yahaya told the Minister that by the geographical location of Gombe, which lies in a valley, the state capital is always susceptible to erosion and desertification which are largely caused by poor environmental management.

He further said that the state will continue to seek the Ministry’s support in view of its limited resources in the midst of so many competing demands.

The governor who expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for the palliatives said the people of the state will remain grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the intervention in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the centrality and peaceful nature of the state always make it a safe haven for individuals fleeing conflict from neighbouring states, explaining that in spite of limited resources the state has been assisting IDPs and victims of communal clashes from other states.

The governor then assured of judicious distribution of the items donated stressing that it will be distributed to the targeted beneficiaries.

Earlier speaking, the minister said that she was in the state on behalf of the President to present assorted grains from the National Food Reserve approved as palliatives for distribution to the vulnerable persons affected by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also said that the Federal Government was worried by the recent flood disaster in the State which led to the loss of lives and property.

Sadiya Farouq said a preliminary report on the incident indicated the need for relief intervention which has since been provided through the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA.

She advised the Gombe State Government to be wary of warnings associated to flood and to put in place preventive measures in case of any eventuality.

While at the Gombe Central Warehouse where the Minister handed over the relief materials, she listed the items to include assorted grains comprising of 23 trailer load of maize, two trailer load of millet and 24 trailer load of sorghum among others.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE