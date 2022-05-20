Insecurity: Troops neutralise over 42 terrorists, as 1,627 surrender ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that in the renewed efforts to end insurgency activities in the country, the troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security forces have killed over 42 terrorists as 1,627 Boko Haram terrorists and their families have also surrendered and laid down their arms.

Director, Defence Media Operations Maj-Gen Benard Onyeuko disclosed this at the bi-weekly briefing Defence Correspondents on the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies’ activities and operational successes from 28th April to 19th May 2022.

The DDMO explained that the operations also led to the arrest of terrorist kingpins, neutralisation of several terrorists, and rescue of over 63 civilians, among others.

This came just as he said that in the Niger Delta region, the troops of Operation DELTA SAFE (OPDS) in conjunction with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested over 10 drug barons with different illicit drugs during a raid in their hideout in Effurum in Urwie Local Government Area of Delta State within the period under review.

According to him “on 15 May 2022, troops in conjunction with Nigerian Drug Law enforcement Agency (NDLEA) conducted raid operations in a suspected drug hideout in Effurum in Urwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

“During the operations, troops arrested some drug barons namely; Mrs Ughanekvwo Unagha, Mr Festus Baron, Mr Okumaba Eanaguono, Mr Ahmed Agbamu, Mr David Mene, Mr Unagha Paul, Mr Edirin Thomas, Mr Osanege Solomon, Mr Samuel Juwon and Mr Degbe Andy. Items recovered from them include 2.460kg of cannabis, 0.0703kg of cocaine, 0.054kg of meth, 0.067kg of loud, 0.654kg of cannabis seeds, 1 tablet of molly, I pump action with 15 cartridges, 1 Toyota Hilux and Mercedes Benz car,” he added.

The DMO Coordinator also noted that troops during the onslaught on the economic saboteurs arrested 18 criminals, destroyed over 167 illegal refineries, and recovered 778,500 litres of crude oil, 840,300 litres of AGO, 625 litres of DPK among others within the period.

Speaking further on the operations, he said ” On 28 April 2022, troops of Operation HADIN KAI conducted clearance operation at terrorist enclaves at Jaje, Mango Ali, Dissa, Balangaje, during the operation, one Mallam Shehu the Amir and spiritual head of Gaita general area and some of his foot soldiers were neutralised.

“Troops also conducted operations at Dajima village, Molaa, Mamanti, Goneri, Koyamanti, Ajiri, Awoshei, Lawanti, Kyamla, Dogori, Kontori, Umanari, Banhyr, Alum Damm Kaiya-Kura, Gubia Magr axis, Sabon Gari general area, Mandarka, Zumbulum, Amuda Gave, Majuane village, Malis Gidde, Kezamari, Ngudda, Koshebe, Malami Fatori, Damboua town, Buluti village, Njine and Kamzone village, Banuwa Caniwa village, Kaidien village, Barimari-jigalta, Jajimaji town in Karasuwa Local Government Area all in Bornu State. Between 1st to 14th May 2022, a total of 1,627 Boko Haram terrorists and their families surrendered to troops at different locations. They comprise 331 men, 441 women and 855 children. As of 16 May 2022, a total of 53,262 have so far surrendered.

“On 13 May 2022 based on intelligent report, troops arrested Mallam Modu Goni, a terrorist and logistics supplier at Bunin Yadi Market. In furtherance of its operational activities, on 17 May 2022, Mallam Modu Pantami was apprehended at the outskirt of Benishied village in Kaga Local Government Area while attempting to transport a large quantity of logistics items he purchased for onward supply to terrorists at Gomari village in Fere Local Government Area of Borno State. Items recovered from him include; 2 mobile phones, cartons of assorted drugs and injections of different types, 5 gallons of PMS, 20 turban scarfs, 50kg bags of sugar, 3 bags of 50kg flour, 5 cartons of Maltina drinks, 290 sets of female hijabs, the sum of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000.00) Naira, amongst others. Troops conducted ambush operations at terrorists’ crossing point at Kaidieri village, in the cause of the operation, 5 terrorists were neutralised with assorted weapons and different calibres of ammunition captured from the terrorists.

Maj-Gen Onyeuko further disclosed that troops in Operation Whirl Stroke carried out its operations in form of patrols, ambushes and clearance operations towards achieving sustainable peace and ensuring that normalcy returns to all theatre of operations.

According to him, in a renewed vigour to rid the general area operations of banditry and other criminal elements, troops conducted patrols and clearance operations in Ukpen village of Ayaba Council Ward, Mbaterem villages of Ayaba Council Ward, Kpranya village, Zaki Biam, Agbor, Gbise, Tor Donga, Azaye, Sakyaa, Kaikpa, Debe, Tse-Atim, Maben, Mbatsara Zun, Mbaterem villages of Ayaba Council Ward of Ukum and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas respectively.

“Other locations include; Zabana village, Suntai Daji, Donga River in Dogan and Takum Local Government Areas. Accordingly, 13 bandits were neutralised, 27 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 1 motorcycle and 8 phones were recovered. All recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

Maj-Gen Onyeuko said that the military high command appreciated the general populace for their continued cooperation with the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Nigeria Police and other security agencies in their fight against all forms of criminalities in the country. He added that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is determined to bring peace back to the country.

