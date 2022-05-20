Suspected herders kill five in renewed attack in Benue

Suspected herders on Friday invaded Tse Alashi community in Guma local government area of Benue State and killed five people.

Some natives who spoke to our correspondent on the phone said that the attackers came around 1:00 pm on Friday and attacked those who were working on their farm and killed six people.

But Chairman of the Guma local government, Caleb Aba confirmed the attack and said that five people were killed.

“The incident happened around 1:00 pm this Friday afternoon, some herders invaded a community called Tse Alashi and killed three people who were working on their farm. They also moved to a place where people were laying burnt bricks and killing two people.

Also confirming the attack, Security Adviser to the State Governor, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba said five people were killed.

“It was an unprovoked attack the people were on their farm working when the herders surrounded them and killed them,” the security adviser said in a telephone interview.





The Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene confirmed the attack but said she had yet to receive a report of casualty.

She said, “We have information on the attack but I have not heard of any killing until the team drafted to the place arrives.

