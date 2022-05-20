Rwanda to get first batch of asylum seekers from UK this May

Rwanda expects the first group of 50 asylum seekers to be transferred from the United Kingdom by the end of May, a government spokesperson has said.

In April, the UK government announced plans to send people seeking asylum to the East African country. But earlier this month, it said it expected lawyers to lodge claims to prevent their removal.

“According to the information we have, the first batch of migrants will arrive by the end of the month,” Rwanda’s deputy government spokesman Alain Mukurarinda said on Thursday. “But … it is the British government that knows how many will come and when they will come.”

In April, both countries signed a controversial immigration deal to take those who enter the UK illegally to the eastern African state. For its part in the scheme, Rwanda will net $158m.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) condemned the scheme as an “egregious breach of international law” and “contrary to the letter and spirit of the Refugee Convention”.

Other Western countries like Denmark are also considering similar deals with Rwanda.





(AL JAZEERA AND NEWS AGENCIES)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

Rwanda to get first batch of asylum seekers from UK this May

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

Rwanda to get first batch of asylum seekers from UK this May