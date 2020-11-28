Insecurity: Troops neutralise armed robbery kingpin in Jos — DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Saturday disclosed that that in continuation of aggressive clearance operation to stamp out criminal activities in the North Central zone of the country, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN have neutralized a robbery Kingpin in Jos, the capital city of Plateau State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Eneche.

According Gen. Enenche, “troops on 25 November 2020, on night patrol came in contact with suspected armed robbers along Angul Maraban, Jama’a road in Barkin Ladi, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“During the encounter, one armed robber was neutralized by own troops.

“Items recovered in his possession was one locally fabricated pistol while others escaped with gunshot wounds.” he stated.

Eneche added that the gallant Troops have continued to dominate the general area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action.

He urged the general public to continue to provide credible information to the troops operating within their localities to enhance their performances.

Troops on 25 November 2020, on night patrol came in contact with suspected armed robbers along Angul Maraban Jama’a road in Barkin Ladi, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

During the encounter, one armed robber was neutralized by troops.

Items recovered in his possession was one locally fabricated pistol while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

The gallant troops have continued to dominate the general area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action.

The general public is thus encouraged to continue to provide credible information to the troops operating within their localities.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE