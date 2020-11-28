Gunmen shot dead cleric in Ekiti

Unknown gunmen on Friday night shot dead a cleric, Revd. Johnson Oladimeji along Igbara-Odo- Ikere-Ekiti road in Ikere local government area of Ekiti State.

Oladimeji, a presiding pastor of Solution Baptist Church Ikere-Ekiti was said to have been killed along the road by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers around 5pm when he was returning to Ikere-Ekiti after an official assignment in Osun State.

A source in his church who spoke on condition of anonymity with Sunday Tribune said the family members launched a search on the pastor on Friday morning before his corpse was found in his car along the road with gun shot wounds.

The source said, “The man was returning from Osun state on Thursday and decided to make use of the Igbara-Odo route to Ikere-Ekiti when he was ambushed and shot dead by gunmen in the evening.

“After series of calls to his phone numbers with no response, members of the church decided to start searching for him and he was found dead on Friday evening in his car along the road close to the University of Education and Technology in Ikere-Ekiti.”

The source explained that the incident was reported at the Igbara-Odo police station before his corpse was evacuated to the morgue.

Confirming the killing, the President of Ekiti Baptist Church, Revd. Adeyinka Aribasoye said the deceased had traveled to see his mother at Ipetu Ijesa in Osun State and was returning from the journey when the incident occurred.

He said, “The incident is synonymous to a kidnapping case that went wrong, maybe he refused to stop for the abductors thus making them to open fire on him.

“The family were already expecting him but when they found out that he was taking too late they began to make series of contacts and search before they found out that he had been killed on the road.”

But, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Sunday Abutu told our correspondent that he was not aware of the incident.

According to him, “I am not aware of such incident, I will have to make my findings. But I can assure you that if we are inform of the incident, our command will commence Investigation immediately in a bid to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.”

