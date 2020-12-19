Insecurity: Troops kill bandit, arrest two others in Zamfara — DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Saturday said that the Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have killed a bandit and arrested two others in Zamfara State in the renewed efforts to end insurgency activities in the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche.

He explained that the success was recorded by troops of the Forward Operating Base Shinkafi in continuation of efforts to forestall banditry and other criminal activities in the north-central region of the country.

Enenche who noted that the military has sustained its aggressive fighting posture in the region said the incident occurred on Thursday.

He disclosed that the soldiers were on night patrol when they came in contact with some armed bandits at Bakinruwa Riverside in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

He stated that consequently, the Troops engaged the criminals who fled in disarray due to the overwhelming superior firepower of the security operatives.

He explained further that during the encounter, one of the bandits was neutralised, while two of them were arrested with an AK-47 rifle and a loaded magazine recovered from them.

He added in the same development, the Troops deployed at Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state arrested one Zainab who was found roaming the town in police uniform.

According to him, a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was from Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of the state and has been involved in defrauding unsuspecting residents.

He stated that all arrested suspects have been handed over to the appropriate prosecuting agency for necessary action.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE