COVID-19: Always monitor your children to wear face masks in public place, Osun governor’s wife charges parents

Wife of the Osun State governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola on Saturday charged parents to always monitor their children in putting on their face masks in public places to avoid being infected with COVID-19 pandemic.

The wife of the Governor who gave the advice

While speaking at the end-of-the year party organised for children in the state held at the Government House, Osogbo, further remarked that, “Keeping of social distance is also recommended and where this is impossible, we should mask up. I pray that God will heal our land of diseases.”

Mrs. Oyetola who stressed that kind of challenge that marked this year since late 2019 has called for much caution and restructuring of every form of gathering, and warned that we cannot afford to be toy with our safety protocols.

“Apart from the safety protocols, the challenge of the moment also demands that we show more love to one another. This is the season of love. The COVID-19 pandemic has also further underscored this. Therefore, let the tempo pppppof love for one another be increased at this period.”

”I thank our mothers for the extra-ordinary job you have been doing in ensuring the safety and welfare of the children. The job has been made more hectic with the lockdown that attended the first wave of the pandemic.”

“The challenges may be very daunting but they certainly underscore the great role of parenting. As I said earlier, the situation still calls for vigilance on our part.

Let us continue to intensify the care and training of our children. We must ensure we properly supervise their academic activities when they are home.”

“To the children, I urge all of you to be of good behavior. Shun every form of vices and behaviour that is criminal. I urge you to concentrate on your learning, be it online or in-person.”

She, however, thanked Mr Governor for his support on programs and policies that will enhance better life for the children.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE