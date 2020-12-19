BREAKING: Fuel tanker explosion on Otedola Bridge again (VIDEO)

By Femi Osinusi
Fuel tanker explosion

Another tanker explosion has just occurred inside the ditch when descending into Otedola Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was gathered that a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and an a container truck were caught up in the inferno when the tanker fell inward Berger.

It has already caused massive gridlock on the ever-busy expressway.

Details later….

