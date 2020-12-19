BREAKING: Fuel tanker explosion on Otedola Bridge again (VIDEO)

Another tanker explosion has just occurred inside the ditch when descending into Otedola Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
It was gathered that a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and an a container truck were caught up in the inferno when the tanker fell inward Berger.
It has already caused massive gridlock on the ever-busy expressway.
Details later….
VIA @RoadPreppers: Please Retweet and save a life #AvoidOtedolaBridge. Fire incidence happening right now. God protect us all🙏 Cc @lasemasocial pic.twitter.com/cGM6VL72tP
— Traffic Updates + Useful Info (@trafficbutter) December 19, 2020
