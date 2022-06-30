Insecurity: South West forests now haven of bandits ― VGN

Against the backdrop of insecurity plaguing the nation, the Oyo State Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), on Wednesday, in Ibadan raised the fresh alarm of increasing migration of bandits from the North to some forests, dotting the landscapes in the South West.

They specifically emphasised the critical need for governors in Yorubaland to amend laws and edicts, establishing local security outfits, with a view to enable members to bear sophisticated weapons, such as pump-action rifles, and modern pistols and other ammunition.

Addressing a press conference at the premises of Ibadan North Local Government, Agodi, Ibadan, the Oyo State commandant of VGN, Comrade Moses Ogunmakin said proactive steps must be taken before it is too late to protect the people of the South West against the imminent attack by bandits and armed Fulani herders.

He lamented that the failure of the governors in the region to equip the group which usually has fierce encounters with the bandits in the forests could be a major setback in the fight against the criminal elements, whom he said, have dominated the South West forests by building camps.

Ogunmakin alleged that his men are suffering despite their commitment to the security of lives and properties in the state, stressing that Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, should do the needful on the welfare and provision of military hardware for VGN members.

He argued that the edict that set up the Vigilant Group of Nigeria empowers its members to use sophisticated weapons, urging the state government to act before it is too late.

Highlighting some of the equipment the VGN needs to fight bandits, Ogunmakin stated: “Realignment of our outfit from the ministry of women affairs to local government and chieftaincy matters, no need to regularize vigilante patrol team from adhoc to permanent gazetted staff, increment on our monthly stipend, procurement of sophisticated weapons and provision of mobility vehicles and motorcycles for efficient patrol.”





According to him, “We have written about five letters to the governor but there was no response. We met with him when he was a year in office, but we couldn’t discuss anything related to our welfare. Lack of support from the state government is affecting discharging our duties.

“It is demoralising our members. Whenever we are having distress calls, our people are not encouraged to go into the forest. This is the time we really need the support of the people, especially in funding. This is because the bandits have surrounded us. The bandits are everywhere in Oyo state. This is the time the government need to empower us, so as to tackle the bandits. We need logistics. Because of neglect, we have embarked on the strike before and we just resumed back after the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs appealed to us.

“Our monthly stipend is N17,000 and many are taking even smaller amounts. The poor remuneration is one of the reasons our members are not ready to work again. We buy bullets and arms from our pockets. We only sacrifice our time and resources because we love our state. If we are empowered with good arms, they cannot overpower us. We need pump actions and other sophisticated weapons to fight bandits in the forest, so as not to overpower us.”