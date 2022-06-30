Fuel scarcity: Reps seek opening of more petrol depots

• Decry activities of black marketers, adulterated petroleum products

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
opening of more petrol depots, Nigeria may turn to nightmare , Reps place NNPC, Contractor on status of inquiry over payment of $50m for survey of refineries, NIN for customers’ verification, Reps Committee probes NPA, 1999 Lawmakers are patriots, seize assets acquired through corruption, Enugu alleged fatal DSS, Reps to probe JAMB, NNPC of shielding subsidiaries, $195m Deep Blue Contac: We don't have records of approval, BPP tells Reps,Reps task FG, Reps move to include, Reps decry spate, New Electoral Act, Reps begin review of 2022-2024 MTEF, Reps to probe deplorable, Bill seeking review of educational qualifications, devastating erosion problem at UNIBEN, Illegal refineries: Reps call for review of modular refineries licenses, online loan providers, Reps call for reversal of ban, payment of N9bn COVID-19 intervention fund, Reps urge NCDC to step up , indiscriminate devaluation of naira, development commissions, review of judicial officers’ remuneration, frustrating FG's power project plans, activities of miners in Ijeshaland, electricity contracts from Public Procurementpush to end unrepentant insurgents, falling standard of education, seized late Abacha's properties, Federal University of Agriculture, Igbo-Ora , Reps propose life imprisonment, Reps warn PPPRA against sabotage, Reps summon Accountant-General, Electoral bill: House in tumult, Nigerian Postal Commission bill, seek foreign assistance, fate of 136 abducted students, submit RMAFC report on revenue, accuses Buhari of abandoning security, Reps set up four-man committee , Reps express concern over, ICAN, ANAN disagree on forensic institute, abysmal revenue generation, timely resolution of JUSUN strike, Reps decry loss of $3.54bn from concessioned assets since 2005, heads of erring MDAs to resign, investigate suspected NPA boss, Reps ask FG to suspend population census, Reps to probe abuse of expatriate quota in telecoms industry, breach of extant safety standards, Reps order EFCC, to screen service chiefs, PIB, payment of special public workers, airport concession, Reps, Reps query PTAD, minority carcus, #EndSARS, Buhari, army, constitution review committee, constitution, Retirement benefits Pension Act, Air Force contract, NAF contract, action to implement budget, Tertiary Hospital and development, Reps uncover $33bn contracts, NDDC, NNPC, Reps, lawmakers, Reps, house of representatives, full story, armed attack, police report , Reps, victims, NEDC, Funds, House of Reps, per cent, percentage, immigration documents of Chinese in Nigeria, NDDC, WASSCE, COVID-19, Reps, Civil  Aviation Acts, ministry of aviation budget defence,political office holders' salaries, Nigeria's energy policy review, review of state constituencies, shady concessions
FILE PHOTO

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, underscored the urgent need to open more petrol depots across the country as part of urgent measures to curb the scarcity of petroleum products.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Uju Kingsley, who expressed grave concern over the plight of motorists and citizens.

While soliciting for the House intervention, Hon Kingsley also harped on the need for the proper regulation of the operations of private depots that received supplies from the Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited (NPCL) only to resell at exorbitant prices to pump stations.

“The House notes that there are insufficient depots to store petroleum products in Nigeria.

“The House also notes that an estimated 100 million litres of bad petrol imported in Nigeria have caused fuel scarcity in Nigeria with the consequent effect of adulteration of the product by roadside black market vendors.

“The House is concerned that the proliferation of adulterated petrol has caused severe damage to vehicle engines and inflicted more pains on the people and despite seeming efforts to address the fuel scarcity, long queues and shortage of the product still persist at fueling stations across the country.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The House is aware that according to media reports, in a rare admission of responsibility, the Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited (NPCL) accepted that there had been a lapse in its supply chain.


“The House is also aware that according to information available on the official website of the NPCL, Nigeria has 5,000 kilometres of pipeline network, 21 storage depots and nine LPG depots which are grossly inadequate to effectively serve the 36 States of the country as well as the Federal Capital Territory, hence the recurrent fuel scarcity.

“The House is disturbed that many other depots are owned by private individuals who receive fuel from the NPCL and then sell at exorbitant prices, causing unnecessary irregularities in the price of the product across the country.

“The House is cognisant that if more fuel depots are established, fuel scarcity will be curbed while more employment opportunities will be created as a result, thus improving the country’s economy,” he said.

To this end, the House called on NPCL to establish more petroleum depots across the country, just as it mandated the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) to ensure compliance.

How Ekweremadu, Wife Planned To Traffic Boy To UK To Harvest His Kidney For Ailing Daughter ― British Police

Fuel scarcity: Reps seek opening of more petrol depots

You might also like
Latest News

Reps pass bill prohibiting discrimination against persons with disability

Latest News

Reps set to appraise benefits accrued to Nigeria, contributions to ECOWAS

Latest News

Concerned Reps kick as controversial National Water Resources bill scales through…

Latest News

Insecurity: Nigeria may turn to nightmare for citizens ― Reps

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More