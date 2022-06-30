Fuel scarcity: Reps seek opening of more petrol depots

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, underscored the urgent need to open more petrol depots across the country as part of urgent measures to curb the scarcity of petroleum products.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Uju Kingsley, who expressed grave concern over the plight of motorists and citizens.

While soliciting for the House intervention, Hon Kingsley also harped on the need for the proper regulation of the operations of private depots that received supplies from the Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited (NPCL) only to resell at exorbitant prices to pump stations.

“The House notes that there are insufficient depots to store petroleum products in Nigeria.

“The House also notes that an estimated 100 million litres of bad petrol imported in Nigeria have caused fuel scarcity in Nigeria with the consequent effect of adulteration of the product by roadside black market vendors.

“The House is concerned that the proliferation of adulterated petrol has caused severe damage to vehicle engines and inflicted more pains on the people and despite seeming efforts to address the fuel scarcity, long queues and shortage of the product still persist at fueling stations across the country.

“The House is aware that according to media reports, in a rare admission of responsibility, the Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited (NPCL) accepted that there had been a lapse in its supply chain.





“The House is also aware that according to information available on the official website of the NPCL, Nigeria has 5,000 kilometres of pipeline network, 21 storage depots and nine LPG depots which are grossly inadequate to effectively serve the 36 States of the country as well as the Federal Capital Territory, hence the recurrent fuel scarcity.

“The House is disturbed that many other depots are owned by private individuals who receive fuel from the NPCL and then sell at exorbitant prices, causing unnecessary irregularities in the price of the product across the country.

“The House is cognisant that if more fuel depots are established, fuel scarcity will be curbed while more employment opportunities will be created as a result, thus improving the country’s economy,” he said.

To this end, the House called on NPCL to establish more petroleum depots across the country, just as it mandated the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) to ensure compliance.

Fuel scarcity: Reps seek opening of more petrol depots