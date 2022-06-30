You can eat these six cheap snacks as lunch this rainy season

It is no longer news that the prices of most commodities in Nigeria have been on the increase recently. Food is not an exception of food along with other basic human needs.

Due to the hike in food prices, many people can no longer afford to eat three square meals per day. Hence, they resort to skipping lunch in order to save costs.

Lunch, which is an important meal, provides the body with the much-needed nutrients and energy that keep the brain and the entire body system working efficiently through the afternoon. Rather than depriving yourself of lunchtime meals during this rainy season, why not try out any of these cheap snacks you can lunch on and be nourished without having to break the bank.

1. Corn

Corn, which is also popularly referred to as maize in most countries, is a cereal grain that is part of the grass family. Corn is produced on every continent in the world except Antarctica. Corn can either be boiled, steamed, or roasted. The most popular method of preparing corn in Nigeria is by boiling and roasting.

Corn is very popular in Nigeria, especially during the rainy seasons. You can decide to prepare your corn at home or purchase it from corn vendors on the streets for quick consumption as lunch. Corn is a pocket-friendly meal. Depending on the part of the country you are buying the corn from, an ear of corn is sold for 50-100 naira in the rural areas, while it goes for 100-200 naira in large cities like Lagos and Abuja. Corn is a decent source of both fibre and protein.

2. Boiled groundnut

Boiled groundnut is another cheap snack you can consider for lunch this rainy season. It has varieties of health benefits such as minerals, vitamins, prevents cancer, reduces inflammation, and prevents cardiovascular diseases among others. Boiled groundnuts can be prepared inside the comfort zone of your room. You can also buy it from roadside sellers or hawkers. Depending on the quantity you want, hawkers/road sellers sell boiled groundnuts for as low as 50 naira and upward.

The ingredients for preparing boiled groundnuts at home are Raw groundnut in shell, water, salt, and the optional addition of seasoning.





3. Garden egg

Garden eggs are a very popular food crop in Africa. It usually comes in either green or white, and it is very rich in fiber, minerals, and vitamins. The nutritional value of a garden egg can never be overemphasized. It also helps to improve one’s eye vision, prevents heart diseases, and aids muscles among others.

Its high nutrition values and relatively low price makes it an ideal snack for lunch during this rainy season. Garden eggs can be bought from local markets and supermarkets. It is also sold by roadside sellers/hawkers for as low as 100 naira and above for a pack.

4. Coconut

Coconut is one of the most resourceful fruits that can be used for various purposes. Apart from eating it raw, coconut-derived ingredients such as coconut milk, coconut oil, coconut water, and coconut flour are also of immense benefit to mankind.

Coconut flesh is highly nutritious and can be eaten either fresh or dried. If you are on the search for lunch you can eat this rainy season for a low price, then look no further as coconut flesh is a great choice. Coconuts can be bought as a whole from local markets and supermarkets. You can also purchase smaller portions already broken from roadside sellers and hawkers for as low as 50 naira and above.

5. Walnut

Walnut is one of the oldest tree foods known to man. Its first consumption can be traced back to over 7,000 B.C. Apart from the fact they can be eaten on their own as a snack, walnuts can also be added to the likes of pasta, soups, salad and so on. Walnuts are very rich in fiber, healthy fats, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Walnuts can be easily purchased from supermarkets and roadside sellers for a pocket-friendly price.

6. Roasted yam

Roasted yam which is called “isu susun” in the native Yoruba language is yet another cheap snack you can consider for lunch during this rainy season. Yam is nutritiously packed, containing a good amount of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. It may also reduce inflammation and help enhance brain function. Roasted yam is a pocket-friendly snack that is sold along with stew by roadside sellers for as low as 100 naira and above per slice.

Which among the pocket-friendly snacks will you be considering for lunch during this rainy season?

