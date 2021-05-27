Insecurity: SARS disbandment creating vacuum ― IGP

By Paul Omorogbe
IGP Usman Baba

The disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has created a vacuum in the effort of the Nigeria Police to tackle insecurity in the country, the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Usman, said. 

Speaking at the presidential briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, he also said that the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest dampened the morale of personnel of the force. 

He said the regular policemen and women have not been able to immediately fill in the vacuum created by the SARS disbandment even though efforts are ongoing to train them for the new role. 

The acting IGP affirmed that the security situation stabilises most times but with pockets of problems around the country. 

Usman said that the police has recorded successes against secessionists and criminals in the South-East but they cannot not be prosecuted and brought to justice because of the ongoing strike by judiciary workers. 

On the plan to recruit 10,000 new police personnel, he revealed that the process has reached 70 per cent, assuring that the exercise would stick to the Federal Character principle. 

