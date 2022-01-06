Insecurity: Over 24,000 terrorists surrendered to troops ― DHQ

The High Military Command on Thursday said that the in last eight months, a total of 24,059 terrorists and their families comprising 5,326 adult males, 7,550 adult females and 11,183 children have so far surrendered to troops in the Northeast, between May 2021 and January 2022.

The Director of Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. Benard Onyeuko disclosed this at the bi-weekly briefing on the Operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies aimed at ending insecurity activities in the country.

The newly promoted Army General pointed out that fighting forces across theatres had demonstrated resilience and doggedness in the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s determination to reassert the authority of the state.

He added that all the surrendered elements have been properly profiled and handed over to appropriate authorities for necessary actions.

The Director also pointed out that within the time under review, a total of 1, 910 suspected terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements were killed.

This was as it noted that over 24 million litres of illegally-refined diesel, as well as kerosene, were recovered during the period under review.

The Director while warning enemies of the state against continuing on the path of criminality, called for renewed collaboration between security agencies and the public, in a bid to restore peace across the state.

He insisted that in the last eight months, aggressive clearance, ambush and other operations have pushed the non-state actors to the fringes, with thousands of them surrendering.

According to him, “in summary, the Armed Forces of Nigeria from 20 May 2021 to 6 January 2022 neutralized 1,910 criminal elements including terrorists, armed bandits and robbers as well as kidnappers across the country.

“This is in addition to scores of other terrorists and armed bandits killed during airstrikes within the period.

“Troops also rescued a total of 729 kidnapped victims across the country.

“Furthermore, within the period in focus, troops made a cumulative total recovery of thirteen million, two hundred and one thousand, three hundred (13,201,300) litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil and three million, nine hundred and sixty-nine thousand (3,969,000) litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene.

“Also, 38,582 barrels and six million, four hundred and ninety-one thousand (6,491,000) litres of stolen crude oil as well as eleven million, six hundred and fifty-nine thousand, five hundred (11,659,500) litres of illegally refined Premium Motor Spirit were recovered and handled appropriately.

“Additionally, a total of 912 criminal elements were arrested, while a large cache of arms and ammunition, as well as livestock among other items of economic and security concerns, were recovered by the troops during the period.

“Gleaning from the available information as I have just presented, there is no gainsaying that our operational performance for the year 2021 shows our commitment to ensure peace is restored in the country.

“It shows the synergy between the Nigerian military and other security agencies is succeeding in tackling the security challenges facing the country.

“We will continue to sustain the offensive and will not relent until peace is restored to every troubled zone in Nigeria. The general public is also assured of our commitment to protect lives and properties as well as our economic assets anywhere, with renewed vigour this year.

“The High Command of the Nigerian Military continues to thank the general public and members of the press for their support and further solicit everyone’s cooperation towards providing credible and timely information that will facilitate proactive engagements in our operations.

“The Military High Command also commends all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies involved in various operations across the Country for their resilience, doggedness and commitment. Troops are further encouraged to remain resolute and decisive in securing the country.”

