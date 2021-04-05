Insecurity: Obiano calls for collective efforts to end aggression against security operatives

Latest News
By Michael Ovat - Awka 
Anambra govt sacks, low-income, housing units, Anambra, , Obiano, curfew, , Anambra, curfew , Anambra, #EndSARS, Anambra govt trains, Nutrition Society of Nigeria, Anambra VIO, alleged fraud, skill, International Youth Day, youth empowerment, Anambra, Anambra SS3 students, skills training, Obiano threatens to close down markets, churches, identification, covid-19, Anambra State
Governor Willie Obiano (FILE PHOTO)

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has urged stakeholders to be at the vanguard of ending all forms of aggression against the police and other security agencies within the state.

Obiano gave the charge during a statewide broadcast on the successful rescue and return of the abducted Commissioner for Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne. 

Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that Anambra State Police Command had in a release, confirmed the safety of the state Commissioner for Water Resources and Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne, who was released yesterday, April 4, 2021.

Ezenwanne was abducted during the attack at Isuofia Civic Centre by unknown gunmen, which led to the death of three police officers and arrest of five suspects.

According to the governor, immediately after the unfortunate incident, the state security architecture swung into action and rescued the Commissioner without paying any ransom.

While commiserating with the families of the slain officers, the governor condemned the attack, pointing out that the aftermath of the EndSARS protest is still very fresh in the mind of people and will not be allowed to repeat itself.

The governor, who assured that the state is on a steady rise to greatness, appreciated the security operatives, urging them to continue discharging their duties professionally.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Latest News

Benue police rescue 13-year-old girl from abductors, arrest two suspects

Latest News

Two killed in suspected gang clash in Abuja community

Latest News

Avoid Oshiomhole’s pitfalls, Lukman warns APC Caretaker Committee

Latest News

Yahaya Bello provides fund to support National Sports festival — Sports Ministry

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More