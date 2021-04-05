Insecurity: Obiano calls for collective efforts to end aggression against security operatives

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has urged stakeholders to be at the vanguard of ending all forms of aggression against the police and other security agencies within the state.

Obiano gave the charge during a statewide broadcast on the successful rescue and return of the abducted Commissioner for Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne.

Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that Anambra State Police Command had in a release, confirmed the safety of the state Commissioner for Water Resources and Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne, who was released yesterday, April 4, 2021.

Ezenwanne was abducted during the attack at Isuofia Civic Centre by unknown gunmen, which led to the death of three police officers and arrest of five suspects.

According to the governor, immediately after the unfortunate incident, the state security architecture swung into action and rescued the Commissioner without paying any ransom.

While commiserating with the families of the slain officers, the governor condemned the attack, pointing out that the aftermath of the EndSARS protest is still very fresh in the mind of people and will not be allowed to repeat itself.

The governor, who assured that the state is on a steady rise to greatness, appreciated the security operatives, urging them to continue discharging their duties professionally.