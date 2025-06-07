Insecurity: NAF airstrikes foil terror plot in Borno

The High Command of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Saturday, said that the Troops of the Service under Operation HADIN KAI decimated key Boko Haram hideouts at Tumbumma Baba and Chiralia in the Southern Tumbuns, Borno State ahead of the deadly plot to disrupt the ongoing Eid celebrations in the state.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

According to the statement, “Acting on credible intelligence, NAF aircraft targeted terrorist structures reportedly used for storage and coordination, delivering direct hits and crippling planned attacks aimed at disrupting Eid celebrations”.

It explained that after the successful series of precision airstrikes conducted on 5 and 6 June this year, ” Battle Damage Assessments confirmed the naturalization of several terrorists and the destruction of key logistics structures.

“This pre-emptive action underscores the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to safeguarding civilian lives and supporting national security objectives.”

