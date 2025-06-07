2027: Perish idea of automatic ticket for Tinubu or… — APC chieftain warns party

Chief Charles Udeogaranya, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former 2019 APC presidential aspirant, has urged the party leadership to abandon the idea of an automatic ticket for President Bola Tinubu.

Udeogaranya vowed to drag the party to court if it refuses to allow his aspiration to lead Nigeria in 2027 under the APC.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Udeogaranya said that even if, he does not end up winning the party’s ticket, he would be happy that his party followed democratic principles to the letter.

He said his right to vote and be voted for is sacrosanct and fully protected by the Nigerian Constitution.

The politician maintained that his party, APC, must follow democratic principles and be seen to be a democratic party.

“Democracy, in reality, translates to giving equal opportunity, privilege, and incentive to all.

“Where then is the opportunity, privilege and incentive for all members of APC, when my party has already gone ahead endorsing a would be aspirant, who has not even declared his interest,” he queried.

