Insecurity: Lawmaker urges FG to deploy more security personnel to Sokoto

Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi-Gobir (APC-Sokoto) has urged the Federal Government to consider deployment of more security personnel to check insecurity in the affected areas of Sokoto State.

Abdullahi-Gobir made the appeal in a statement signed by his media assistant, Mr Bello Muhammad, and issued to newsmen, on Friday, in Sokoto.

The Senator representing Sokoto East Senatorial District lamented that the banditry and other criminal activities were on increased in sabon birni, isa, wurno, rabah, goronyo, gada, gwadabawa, illela local government areas of the state.

He said a number of security officials in the areas were grossly inadequate noting that non of the local government areas have more than 100 policemen.

Abdullahi-Gobir appealed to FG to deploy at least 200 armed policemen with 10 Hilux vans armed with enough weapons to protect lives and properties in the affected places.

The Senator who is the chairman senate committee on national security and intelligence expressed concerned about the protection of the lives and properties of every citizen.

He, however, condoled the people at Lugu village in Wurno local government over recent bandits attacks in the area.

