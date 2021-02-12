Oba Akiolu, Akhigbe, Opeifa laud Jakande’s development agenda

Oba of Lagos, His Royal Highness Oba Rilwan Akiolu; Former Military Governor of Lagos State, Mike Akhigbe; and The Vice-Chairman, Presidential Task Force on the restoration of law and order in Apapa and the Former Lagos Commissioner for Transportation, Kayode Opeifa have showered encomiums on the development agenda of the Late Alhaji Lateef Jakande in the state.

Speaking at Chief Jakande’s Janazah Session, The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu said that Jakande has done well for the state considering his landmark achievements.

Akiolu, who was represented by the Obanikoro of Lagos, Adesoji Ajayi-bembe, said that quite a number of people benefitted from the Former governor’s low-cost housing scheme even up till today.

He, therefore, urged the Lagos State Government to put more effort even though they are trying.

The Former Military Governor of Lagos State, Mike Akhigbe described Jakande as a very focused and peaceful man.

Akhigbe, who was the Military Governor that handed over to Jakande, also described as a loss to the state and country at large.

“I am the one who handed over to the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande as the Military Governor of Lagos State.

“He was a very peaceful man. He was a very focused man. You can make all the noise but Jakande would not say a word.

“If you don’t follow him now, you will follow him later.

“He is a loss to the country and a loss to Lagos state. But then, that is what life is all about.” Akhigbe said.

Speaking also, The Vice-Chairman, Presidential Task Force on the restoration of law and order in Apapa, Kayode Opeifa described Jakande’s achievement as a testimony of hope if the masses are placed above individuals.

Kayode said that his experience with the late former Governor at a tender age moulded his interest in politics.

He added that his performance shaped the understanding of social welfare on the part of his generations.

“What Jakande achieved in four to five years is a testimony that there is hope if only we can put people above ourselves.

“My experience with him at the age of 15 and 17 was part of what mounded my interest in politics.

“His performance was what people of my generations witnessed that shaped our understanding of social welfare as a way of governance and a way to lead.” He said.

