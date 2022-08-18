Insecurity: Lagos under partial lockdown, says CP

THE Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Abiodun Alabi, on Wednesday said that there was a partial lockdown of the state by security agencies due to the threat of attacks by some gunmen.

Alabi disclosed this in Lagos during the Lagos State Stakeholders’ Forum on Police Accountability (SFPA)’s quarterly meeting and awards.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Alabi gave a keynote address on ‘Police Community Partnership: Panacea for Effective Police Performance,’ at the event supported by Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA).

Alabi said that the partial lockdown was for a purpose, stressing that the police and other security agencies in Lagos were ready for any intruder.

He said there were stop-and-search points at different places that had become part of the security architecture in the state to combat any likely intruder.

The police boss who said that though the number of police personnel in the state was inadequate, added that with community -police partnership, the current number could tackle all crimes and criminality.

Alabi said that the force was committed to accountability, where those with excellent performances would always be rewarded among the personnel, and sanctions would be meted out to erring and unprofessional ones.

He noted that all the statutory duties of the police were about the protection of lives and properties. He called on the various community stakeholders — traditional rulers, community leaders, religious leaders, and transporters to always engage the police in their areas for better policing.

