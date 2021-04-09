Insecurity in Nigeria

I condemn the insecurity menace in Nigeria and I call on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to focus on securing lives and properties instead of politicising the recent events.

Just before the Imo State Police Headquarters and a correctional facility in Owerri were attacked by gunmen which led to the release of over 1,800 inmates on Monday, the country has recorded several security challenges including kidnappings irrespective of age, robberies, communal clashes to mention a few.

It is obvious the current security situation across the nation is deteriorating which calls for concern of every concerned Nigerian. The Buhari government needs to live up to its responsibilities instead of playing the blame game.

Also, the government needs to focus on job creation for the country’s teeming youths as this will lead to economic diversification and reduce the rising unemployment rate.

With resident doctors and polytechnic academic staff on a nationwide strike, utmost consideration should be given to workers’ welfare and owed allowances/salaries should be cleared. The government has enough resources to clear all delayed entitlements.

Chief Olumide Aderinokun,

Ogun State.

