Nigeria in season of strikes

WE all know that governance all over the world is about bringing peace and meaningful development to the lives of the people. In Nigeria, the story is a different case entirely as many politicians have the penchant to make many mouth-watering promises without fulfilling them.

In this regard, our politicians become agents of a miscarriage of dreams. They dash the people’s expectations.

This is truly one of the weaknesses of democracy in Nigeria. The polytechnic lecturers are on strike; Nigerian resident doctors are also on strike and now, judiciary workers are also on strike. The Federal Government needs to rescue this nation from collapsing as other agencies might join them soon.

Poor Nigerians whose family members cannot afford to travel abroad for medical attention are groaning as doctors that should have attended to them are now on strike. The labour minister, Dr Chris Ngige who is expected to talk to the doctors to call off the strike is heating the polity by threatening them with no work, no pay.

Has Ngige forgotten that these doctors can leave this nation for foreign countries to work? In this wise, I want to plead with our doctors to go back to work. The medical doctors should have mercy on the poor who need medical attention and call off the strike. I also want to make a passionate appeal to our judiciary workers to also go back to work.

Let me not forget to plead with our polytechnic lecturers to have a rethink and go back to work. The government needs to pamper our medical experts instead of threatening them with no work, no pay.

Barrister Jimoh Mumin,

Ibadan.

