Insecurity: Governor Lalong attributes increasing wave of insecurity, crimes to proliferation of arms, ammunition 

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has attributed the increasing wave of insecurity and crimes in the country to the proliferation of arms and ammunition in the hands of non-state actors.

Speaking at the Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship (NASAC) 2022 held at the 3rd Armoured Division Small Arms Range, Miango, Bassa Local Government Area of the state, Lalong said the efforts of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in curbing crime are being jeopardised by the prevalence of small and light weapons in the hands of non-state actors who have continued to threaten national security.

He said, without a doubt, that the Nigerian Army boasts of great men and women who possess skills and potential that are essential in enhancing national security architecture. They have demonstrated this over and over again by addressing several cases of insecurity where lives and properties are threatened.

He said “Let me also use this opportunity to request that the Nigerian Army and indeed the security agencies in the country do more to ensure that arms are taken away from non-state actors. The level at which unpermitted persons get access to arms and ammunition in the country is very worrying.

“This has increased the cases of kidnapping, violent crimes and terrorism across the nation. While I urge you to continue in this regard, I wish to also emphasise the need for synergy among security agencies for better results. In a society where criminals are becoming more sophisticated, we need to close ranks and ensure that no one is left behind. This includes the civilian population which also has the duty to provide necessary and timely information to security agencies.”

Lalong said his administration has done a lot to build the capacity of community and traditional systems as well as vigilante watch groups to serve as a support system to the conventional security apparatus at the grassroots. This he said has proven very effective as there is constant information on the criminals, leading to their dislodgement.





According to him, the competition will present a veritable avenue for the participating teams to discover their potential and sharpen the skills required to enhance kinetic operations of the Nigerian Armed Forces, urging them to bring to fore teamwork, discipline, commitment and professionalism in the cause of the exercise.

In his address, the GOC 3rd Armoured Division and Commander Operation Safe Haven, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali said that the exercise is a bi-annual event which brings together competitors from various formations of the Nigerian Army who compete for various categories in marksmanship and handling of small weapons.

He thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Farouk Yahaya, for approving the hosting of the 2022 NASAC by the 3rd Armoured Division and also making funds available for the event to be organised.

Representative of the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Stephen Olabamji, in an interview with newsmen said the exercise was part of the overall programmes of the Nigerian Army towards ensuring that officers and men are equipped with the right skills in weapon handling that will enable them to continue to perform their task of protecting the nation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Insecurity: Governor Lalong attributes increasing wave of insecurity, crimes to proliferation of arms, ammunition

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Insecurity: Governor Lalong attributes increasing wave of insecurity, crimes to proliferation of arms, ammunition

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba