Ondo 2023: Ilaje APC leaders concede reps slot to Ese-Odo

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections scheduled for this week, leaders of the party in the Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday met to conclude arrangements on the zoning of elective political offices in the local government and Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency.

The leaders who converged on the state Deputy Governor’s residence resolved that the House of Representatives slot should be ceded to the Ese-Odo Local Government.

In attendance at the meeting include the deputy governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Chief Olusola Oke, Dr Wunmi Ilawole, Chief Glory Okuntade, Hon. Otito Atikase, Olorunimbe Tawose, Hon Oyebo Aladetan, among others,

It was gathered that the leaders at the meeting resolved that the APC ticket should be conceded to Ese-Odo, while a three-member committee was set up to appeal to all Ilaje sons and daughters interested in the position to shelve their ambition.

Tribune Online, however, gathered that a general meeting was called at the Williams Place in Igbokoda where the leaders informed the party members of their resolve and appealed to all the supporters and aspirants.

The meeting also affirmed Abayomi Akinruntan and Princess Olawunmi Fayemi as consensus candidates for Ilaje constituencies and II respectively.





The leaders later moved to the general meeting with members of the APC where the decisions were announced and applauded by the teeming party faithful amid protests by some supporters of an aspirant for the Reps position.

To this end, the former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the state, Donald Ojogo, has been endorsed as the consensus candidate for the Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency.

The Ilaje/ Ese Odo Federal constituency in the House of Representatives has never been occupied by someone from the Arogbo Ijaw ethnic nationality in the state since the rebirth of Democracy in Nigeria in 1999 till date.

The Ilaje/Ese-Odo is one of the Federal constituencies in Ondo state which comprises the Ijaw Arogbo, Ijaw Apoi and the Ilaje people since the creation of the state in Nigeria.

