Ekiti 2022: Vote-buying will not save APC from defeat, says SDP youths

Youths of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ifaki-Ekiti, Ido-Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State have vowed to resist financial inducement from politicians but vote for candidates of their choice during the June 18 governorship election in the State.

The youths who organised a rally to drum support for the former governor and candidate of SDP, Chief Segun Oni explained that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed the people and that no amount of financial inducement would save the party from being defeated on election day.

The youth leader in Ifaki-Ekiti, Olasehinde Agbede while addressing newsmen said the rally was put together to reiterate their unalloyed support for Oni who is from the community and also to sensitize the people on the need to shun violence during the poll.

Agbede disclosed that youths in the state have resolved to vote and support the SDP candidate considering his performances and exploits when he was governor between 2007 and 2010, adding that he remained the best to succeed Dr Kayode Fayemi.

He noted that money and other forms of inducement would have no impact on the election due to what he described as the alleged abandonment of the people by the government in the last four years.

The youth leader advised residents of the state to take advantage of the current window provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs) so as to exercise their franchise on election day.





According to him, ” Segun Oni is the right man for the job because he has done it before and we all saw what he achieved that time when he was governor. We the entire youths of Ifaki and indeed the state are saying that we will vote and support Segun Oni come June 18. Let our people go to the nearest offices of INEC to collect their PVCs so as to be able to vote for SDP on the day of the election.

” Let me quickly say that buying of votes is not going to work this time, especially considering the situation of things in Ekiti where the present government and the APC are not favourable to the masses. This time around, the people have decided to cast their votes according to their conscience. It is going to be a protest vote against the bad governance of the APC. Nobody should even think about bringing money to buy our votes, it won’t work.”

Addressing the youths, the former governor commended them for the show of solidarity, adding that he would not disappoint when elected as governor again.

He advised the youths to educate their friends and family members across the state on the need not to trade their votes for money, saying the election is an opportunity to free themselves from hunger and ravaging poverty in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Ekiti 2022: Vote-buying will not save APC from defeat, says SDP youths

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Ekiti 2022: Vote-buying will not save APC from defeat, says SDP youths