Insecurity: Gani Adams seeks redeployment of Oyo CP

THE Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu to redeploy the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, saying the state is too volatile for such a “gentle cop” as he accused her of playing politics with sensitive security issues.

Adams made the call on Sunday in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Kehinde Aderemi, saying that the increasing rate of crimes perpetrated daily in the state could only be curbed by someone who understands the terrain and the technicalities of security-related issues.

The Yoruba generalissimo, Iba Gani Adams made the call against the backdrop of recent concerns raised by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, on the spate of insecurity in the state, where the monarch lamented that over 70 per cent of farmers in Oke Ogun, Ibarapa and its environs could no longer go to their farms due to fear of being kidnapped and killed by bandits and criminal Fulani herdsmen.

“Last week, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III had expressed concern at the spate of insecurity in the state. Kabiyesi lamented that over 70 per cent of farmers in Oke Ogun, Ibarapa and its environs could no longer go to their farms because of the fear of being kidnapped and killed by bandits and criminal Fulani herdsmen.

“From what Kabiyesi had said, it is no doubt that there is impending danger lurking around the state.”

