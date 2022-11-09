The Chairman Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Kabiru Gaya has said that the insecurity ravaging the country and the forthcoming census will not affect the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Senator Gaya stated this while fielding questions from newsmen after presenting his committee’s report to the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

Gaya explained that INEC and NPC are separate agencies and that the work of one would not affect the other.

On security, he said the Federal Government has promised on many occasions to provide adequate security after the 2023 general elections.

“We have been monitoring and discussing with INEC and also overseeing what they are doing on the issue of insecurity and how they can conduct the election.

“Every day we speak to them on the challenges before them and they show us solutions to those challenges hoping that by 2023 this election will hold and it will be peaceful and transparent”. he said.

On the additional funds requested by INEC, Gaya said “The additional funds are justifiable due to the fact that the value of the Naira has changed and the cost of things is not encouraging therefore we proposed an additional N50 billion for INEC to the appropriation committee.

“If INEC gets it right our democracy will be on the right path. Gaya said

Earlier, the Chairman of the Appropriation committee, Senator Jubrin Barau commended Senator Gaya for the good work done by his committee adding that the appropriation committee would do everything possible to ensure that INEC is not handicapped.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Insecurity, census will not affect conduct of 2023 poll ― Gaya