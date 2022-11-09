Police assure of safety as suspected kidnappers lay siege on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Police assure of safety as suspected kidnappers lay siege on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Man family feud Akwa Ibom,Police repel attack, Police number plates politicians,Police illicit drug dealers Benue,Kwara Police nab armed robbery gang with 87 mobile phones, 10 laptops, Police decry report on salary, Police arrest pastor, 13 suspects for illegal arms deal, other criminal offences in Oyo, Police arrest 23-year-old man for allegedly stabbing co-tenant to death in Ondo, LP supporters Lagos Police ,Police barricade Ekwueme square, Police parley vigilantes , Policeman killed in Edo hoodlums attack, as govt debunks ISWAP attack, Vigilante use AK-47, Edo police kill kidnapper, Police take over 3rd Mainland Bridge, Ondo arrest tricycle rider, Police nab suspected kidnappers, DSS police van robbery,Market guard killed in Plateau, Police arraign two in Benin , Operatives of the Kwara State Police command have arrested some suspected kidnappers and rescued two kidnap victims., police recover missing teenager, Police arrest 36-year-old, Kogi Police banks Ankpa,Police parade two suspects, Police suspected rapist Ebonyi, Bauchi Police rescue three, Family of Ondo robbery victim faults police over delay in arraignment of suspect, Police arrest 7 over attack on Osun NURTW member, One-Chance" robbers arrested, Police arrest 2 for hijacking truck load of cigarettes in Ibadan, vandals of Omuku-Brass crude oil, death of 15-year-old , FCT Police fraudsters Abuja,Police arrest 8 suspected, Imo Police orders discreet investigation into killing of seven in Orogwe, Oyo Police northern migrants ,Police IPOB member Delta,Terrorists firing, Edo police deny arrest, FCT Police debunk rumours, Fulani herdsmen police Osun,FCT Police disburse N15.9m, Police confirm release of kidnapped late Alao-Akala’s farm supervisor, 2021 NPF Recruitment Exercise, Edo Police arrest husband, Police rescue 28 fishermen, Edo Police nab phone thief, Police arrest Kuje Prison escapee, Police pass out, Fulani sneak into Church in Anambra, Kwara Police confirms killing of inspector, abduction of Chinese expatriate, Police warn cultists, Police woman girl Anambra ,Police nab four, attackers must be nabbed. Family of murdered teenager wants case transferred from Edo Police Homicide Dept, Police FIDAN CSO Fund,police arrest female Edo, Police victims Zamfara forest ,Police kill suspected robber, Kwara police intensify patrol, Police dismiss trending video, brother of Kogi NLC vice-chairman, FIB-IRT of NPF decorates, Police smash kidnap gang, FCT Police rescue, 26 police officers undergo, Police defiling girl Ondo, Police deploy anti-bomb, Police raid criminal hideout, Police arrest two-man, Police arrest 2 for, Ondo police denies, Ebonyi LP senatorial

The Oyo State Police Command have assured the people, especially travellers on the major highways of safety, as suspected kidnappers unleashed terrors on commuters and motorists at the Ogun State axis of Lagos Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday night.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso said concerted efforts are being made with relevant sister agencies at ensuring the safety of lives and property of the citizenry of the state.

According to him, “the Command in concert with relevant sister agencies have intensified its presence on major roads and highways. This would be complemented by intelligence-driven joint patrols and technologically aided surveillance activities.

“Members of the Public are hereby assured of safety as they go about their lawful businesses.

“They are also enjoined to immediately report suspicious happenings around them to the Police without hesitation.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Our Fallen Heroes, Heroines Victims Of A Failed Society ― Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has said that the fallen heroes and heroines of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), who died putting their lives in line, were victims of a failed society, disclosing that the group had so far lost over 5000 members in the course of the struggle to liberate the Yoruba race…

 

2023: We Won’t Allow Detractors To Cause Division In Oyo PDP, Says Oyelese

A chieftain of the PDP and a former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Elder Wole Oyelese, on Tuesday, said the party’s stakeholders would not allow some detractors to cause division within the rank and file of the PDP ahead next year governorship poll…

 

Awarding Qatar World Cup a mistake, says Blatter

Former FIFA president, Sepp Blatter says the decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar was a “mistake”, BBC reported. Blatter, 86, was president of world football’s governing body when Qatar was awarded the tournament in 2010.…

 

Pulisic a threat to England at W/Cup – Southgate

Gareth Southgate has told ESPN he believes Christian Pulisic has faced difficulties adapting to the Premier League but is still wary of the threat he poses when England face the United States at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on November 25…

 


OPINIONS: Why We Cannot Allow Abuja-Kaduna To Happen To Lagos-Ibadan

IMAGINE yourself having two daughters traveling along a route and you suddenly receive information that the very direction they were headed, a kidnap incident had happened some eight hours before…

 

EDITORIAL: The Imminent Food Crisis

IN the aftermath of the devastating floods that wreaked havoc across the country, the situation in Nigeria today is grim. Hunger threatens to gradually annihilate vast populations of citizens if immediate…

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

Sanwo-Olu to electorates: Elect leaders that’ll tap rich cultural heritage,…

Latest News

28 killed in Benue communal clashes

Latest News

EFCC probing allegation on crude theft, endemic corruption in oil & gas industry…

Latest News

Police arrest thug over alleged attacks on Atiku’s convoy

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More