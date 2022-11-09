Police assure of safety as suspected kidnappers lay siege on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The Oyo State Police Command have assured the people, especially travellers on the major highways of safety, as suspected kidnappers unleashed terrors on commuters and motorists at the Ogun State axis of Lagos Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday night.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso said concerted efforts are being made with relevant sister agencies at ensuring the safety of lives and property of the citizenry of the state.

According to him, “the Command in concert with relevant sister agencies have intensified its presence on major roads and highways. This would be complemented by intelligence-driven joint patrols and technologically aided surveillance activities.

“Members of the Public are hereby assured of safety as they go about their lawful businesses.

“They are also enjoined to immediately report suspicious happenings around them to the Police without hesitation.”

