Insecurity: Again, T.Y Danjuma calls for self-defence

A former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. T.Y Danjuma on Saturday asked Nigerians especially citizens of Taraba State to acquire arms and defend themselves and their territories against armed bandits.

Danjuma made the call while speaking at the official coronation and presentation of staff of office to the 25th Aku Uka of Wukari, the paramount ruler of the great Kwararafa kingdom in Wukari town, Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba, lamented that innocent Nigerians were killed by armed bandits with the collusion of the military.

“When I said the military was colluding with the arm bandits in 2017, the then minister of efence made a kangaroo commission of enquiry that mischievously submitted that there was no evidence about my claim and they asked me to come and defend.

“I thank God today that the evidence is very clear to all Nigerians now. All Nigerian communities are now sacked by the same bandits I alleged, and all these bandits are foreigners.

“As a soldier, I must say the best way to defend is to attack, I will not buy arms for you. Find out how those attacking you acquired them, acquire them and attack back to defend yourself and your territory.

“I congratulate you the new supreme ruler of the great Kwararafa kingdom the Aku Uka of Wukari. I must advise you to embrace peace and ensure its existence. But I must as well tell you to defend your territory and the people.

“You are surrounded by the armed bandits who are out to kill and destabilise the peace of your territory and you must exploit serious effort to defend your people and the territory,” Gen. T.Y Danjuma said.

Governor Darius Ishaku and his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong while speaking at the occasion, called on the new Aku Uka, HRM. Ishaku Manu Ada Ali to follow the historical footsteps of his predecessor to rule the Kwararafa kingdom with justice.

Also, the Sautan of Sokoto, Alh. Sa-ad Abubakar (ll) appealed to traditional rulers within the Aku’s jurisdiction to give him the needed support to succeed and asked the youth and politicians to carry out their political campaign in peace.

Earlier, Alhaji Bello Yero, Taraba State permanent secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, commended Governor Ishaku for ensuring that the traditional stool of the Jukun kingdom was restored with a paramount ruler.

Nigerian Tribune reports that HRM. Ishaku Manu Ada Ali, the 25th Aku Uka of Wukari was officially coronated and presented with a staff of office by Governor Darius Ishaku after the demise of late Dr Shakarau Angyu Masa Ibi (ll), who died in October 2021.