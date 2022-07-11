Insecurity: ADC presidential candidate, Kachikwu, to give state of nation address Tuesday

Worried by the spate of killings in the country, especially the recent attack on the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, wherein scores of terrorists were released, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, will on Tuesday, give a state of the nation address.

Kachikwu is expected to speak during an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting already summoned by the ADC.

Party sources said the meeting which is being called at the instance of Kachikwu, will hold on Tuesday, 12th of July 2022 at 7pm.

The source added that Kachikwu will use the opportunity to speak to Nigerians on burning national issues.

The State of the Nation address, according to the source, is expected to be streamed live on some national broadcast stations and key social media channels.

Kachikwu, known to be vocal on national issues, has severally called on President Buhari to resign over his inability to curb worsening insecurity in the country.

