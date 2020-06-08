Infectious Disease Bill suffers setback as judge withdraws from suit by CUPP

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday withdrew from hearing the suit filed by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and its spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

Ugochinyere, who filed the case against Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, challenged the ongoing moves by the lawmakers to summon him before the House ad hoc committee.

The committee led by Henry Nwawuba was set up to probe the $10 million bribery allegation.

The CUPP spokesman had alleged that the leadership of the House collected $10 million bribe from Bill Gates to pass the Infectious Disease Bill that is before the House.

Not pleased with the allegation, the leadership of the House set up a committee to investigate it.

After the house action, Ugochinyere rushed to the court to stop the probe.

Meanwhile, the speaker, through his counsel, Mr Kayode Ajulo, filed a preliminary objection to challenge the suit.

At the resumed hearing, the judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, frowned on what he described as misrepresentation of facts in the matter.

After expressing his displeasure, the judge then withdrew from the matter and returned the case file to the Chief Judge for reassignment.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

IPOB Spends $85,000 Monthly To Fight Nigeria Abroad – Presidency

The Presidency has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of using what it says is false allegations of persecution of Christians against the Nigerian State to drive a wedge between the country and the United States, United Kingdom and European allies… Read full story

Abia Comes First With 67 New Cases As Nigeria Records 260 More COVID-19 Victims

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, announced that the country has recorded 260 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 12,486… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Kneeling For George Floyd

YOU’ve heard of little sparks igniting big flames. It has taken just twenty American dollars to stop the whole world from breathing and for police forces across the world to be on trial. A $20 bill was used to buy cigarettes in a shop; shop owners suspected the bill to be fake; the police were called in; they came and knelt on a… Read full story

You Don’t Own Nigeria, Northern CAN Tells Miyetti Allah

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in 19 Northern States and FCT on Sunday has cautioned the factional leader of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) that the Fulani don’t own Nigeria. The Fulani leader had boasted that Nigeria belongs to Fulani and they would continue to rule for eternity… Read full story

Growing Hunger Amidst COVID-19-Induced Inflation, Fallen Income In Nigeria

James Oghene, a middle-aged man with two kids is a chef in one of the popular fast foods based in Surulere Lagos. Every day, Mr Oghene spends an average of N1,000 from his Ejigbo residence to and from work, but since February, he has not received a salary. Neighbours are already gossiping about his wife’s weight loss due to… Read full story

2020 UTME: JAMB Holds Policy Meeting On Cut-Off Point June 16 • Says candidates can now print their result notification

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has scheduled to hold the 2020 policy meeting on June 16, 2020, to determine cut-off points for admissions into all tertiary institutions in the country. Tribune Online reports that the Policy Meeting is to be chaired by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu with… Read full story