Anambra guber: INEC to begin CVR July 8

Ahead of the November 8, 2025, governorship election in Anambra state, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has fixed July 8 to July 17th for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the state.

The Anambra state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Queen Elizabeth Agwu, disclosed this, adding that the new CVR will not be used for the bye-election for Anambra South senatorial and Onitsha North 1 constituency elections.

However, the second phase of the exercise that commences after the bye-election on August 16 and ends on August 26 will be for the 2027 Presidential election.

Agwu, said everything for both the bye-election and the November 8 governorship elections are ready, while the BVAs had been charged and tested too without any problems.

“We are ready for the elections, everything has been supplied to us. I’m only begging the residents of the state to come forward for the CVR because you’re doing a disservice to yourself, the state and the nation if you do not come out and vote on the election day,” Agwu said.

She said Anambra INEC had received 326 Scanners for the CVR registration from the national headquarters, adding that they would be distributed with the configured BVAs.

Agwu stated that the ad-hoc staff will commence training on Friday, which will end on Saturday, in addition to the two sensitisation programmes the commission had organised already

Meanwhile, she said 16 governorship candidates with their deputies had been cleared to contest the November 8 election, while the bye-election will take place only in Onitsha North 1 constituency and Anambra South senatorial

The by-elections are to replace the deceased persons, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and the lawmaker from Onitsha, who was kidnapped and killed by gunmen.

